Lava Play Ultra 5G is launched today in India as the company’s first gaming smartphone. The Play Ultra 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP Sony primary sensor and a 5MP macro lens, while the front camera comes with a 13MP lens. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and it runs on Android 15. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India, featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, comes at INR 14,999. However, with an introductory bank offer, the Play Ultra 5G price drops to INR 13,999. The smartphone with 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 15,499 with bank offers. Google Pixel 10 Series: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launch Today at Global Market; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Launched in India

Play Ultra 5G - Level Up Your Play 🔥 Priced at - 6GB+128GB - ₹13,999* 8GB+128GB - ₹15,499* ✅ 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor (4nm) – 7,00,000+ AnTuTu Score ✅ 16.94cm (6.67") FHD+ FLAT AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate & Much more. *Inclusive of Bank Offers pic.twitter.com/fTSqj5Zp88 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)