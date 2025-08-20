Google Pixel 10 series will launch today at the “Made by Google” event. The Pixel 10 series will feature four models, which include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The global launch of the Pixel 10 series is scheduled for today, while its release in India is set for August 21. As per reports, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will likely feature 6.3-inch displays, the Pro XL a 6.8-inch display, and the Pro Fold an 8-inch main screen with a 6.4-inch cover display. All models are expected to run on the Tensor G5 chipset. Google Pixel 10 series prices in India may range from INR 79,990 to INR 1,72,999. iPhone 17e Specifications and Features Leaked, Likely Coming in 2026 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate; Check More Details.

Google Pixel 10 Series Will Launch Today

Live from NYC, it's #MadeByGoogle '25! Tune in on August 20th at 1pm ET to catch our latest products and celebrate 10 generations of Pixel with all these special guests & more 👀 Are you ready to get outside your comfort phone? https://t.co/3qmNQCXzzo pic.twitter.com/9IA1pO9G6F — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 15, 2025

Google Pixel 10 Series India Launch on August 21

Starting 21st August, 2025. Ask more of your phone. pic.twitter.com/Bq9CYjUaXi — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 11, 2025

