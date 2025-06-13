Lava Storm Lite 5G is launched in India with a sleek design featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. Lava Mobiles has launched its new model with a premium glossy back design, a 50MP primary rear camera, with a Sony IMX752 sensor, 8MP selfie camera, an IP64 water and dust resistance rating; the 5G smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM option, 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The Lava Storm Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 7,999, and the official sale will begin in India on June 19, 2025. It was launched in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium colours with a clean Android 15 OS (without bloatware). Lava Storm Play 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor; Check Price, Offers, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Storm Lite - India's First MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor* ​ Starting ₹7,999 ​ Sale Starts 19 June, 12 PM only on Amazon ​ Get notified: https://t.co/SZG4tR3GBI​ *Source: Techarc (Smartphones under 8k) ​#StormLite #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/jk6VUHv7Yj — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 13, 2025

