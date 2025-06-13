Lava Storm Play 5G, a new smartphone from India-based smartphone company Lava Mobiles, is launched in India today, on June 13, 2025. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor mated with 128GB UFS 3.1 fast storage and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with an additional 6GB virtual RAM. The device with a premium glossy back design comes with an IP64 rating, a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary, a 2MP secondary shooter and 8MP front camera, and a 6.75-inch IPS display with 120Hz. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, clean Android 15 OS, and Lava Storm Play. The price in India starts at INR 9,999. The Lava Storm Play sale will begin in India on June 24, 2025. Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor; Check Price, Offers, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Lava Storm Play 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Storm Play - World's First MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor* ​ Sale Starts 24 June, 12 PM only on Amazon​ Price: ₹9,999​ Get Notified: https://t.co/VxNQjcMnq3 *Source: Techarc (Smartphones under 10k) pic.twitter.com/jf6u8Kap6c — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 13, 2025

