Lava Storm Play 5G official sale will begin in India today, June 24, 2025, at 12 PM. The new Lava smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and features a 6.75-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Storm Play 5G sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera, 2MP secondary sensor, and 8MP front camera. It comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and additionally supports an additional 6GB virtual RAM. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and has a sleek design with an IP64 rating. It runs on Android 15. Lava Storm Play 5G Price in India starts at INR 9,999. Redmi Pad 2 Sale Starts Today in India, Features 9,000mAh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

Lava Storm Play 5G Sale Today at 12 PM

Storm Play 5G: World's First MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor* ​ Sale starts today, 12 PM only on Amazon Price: ₹9,999 Get Notified: https://t.co/VxNQjcMnq3 ​ *Source: Techarc (Smartphones under 10K) ​#StormPlay5G #SaleAlert #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/AdWG6lfgU9 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 24, 2025

