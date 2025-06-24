Redmi Pad 2 sale starts today in India and is available in two variants, which include Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular. Interested customers can choose from two colour options, which are Sky Blue and Graphite Grey. The tablet features an 11-inch display and supports the Redmi Smart Pen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The Redmi Pad 2 comes at a special launch price, with the Wi-Fi variant starting at INR 12,999 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starting at INR 14,999. Nothing Phone 3 Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Sale Starts Today in India

You've seen plot twists, cliffhangers, you've handled it all. Now watch it unfold on a display that steals the show.#RedmiPad2 goes on sale tomorrow at 12 noon. Know more: https://t.co/z526U9Ggd2#BuiltForMore pic.twitter.com/s3rNjT5wes — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 23, 2025

