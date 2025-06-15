Lava Yuva 2 5G users can now download the latest software update rolled out in June 2025. Users are advised to install the update by navigating to Settings, then selecting System, followed by Advanced, and tapping on System Update. The update will improve the security of Lava Yuva 2 5G smartphones. The Yuva 2 5G includes a 6.67-inch display and UNISOC T760 5G processor. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and features a 50MP + 2MP AI dual rear camera with LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. POCO F7 Launch in India May Occur Soon, Battery Size Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Security Update

Update no. #210​#LavaSoftwareUpdate ​ June'25 Software Update for Yuva 2 5G is LIVE! ​ Install now for enhanced security at your fingertips! ​ ​To Download: Settings > System > Advance > System Update ​#Yuva25G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/g3N8yye2if — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 15, 2025

