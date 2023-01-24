Amid the massive layoffs in leading tech companies across the globe including Google and Amazon, former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover on Monday took to LinkedIn to share his views on the job cuts. In his LinkedIn post, Grover said that he never had to fire people because of a bad market. the ex-BharatPe founder said that that it was sad to hear about firings every day. He also said that he hired considerately. "As a Founder you’ve to think about the long game," he said. Talking about a possible solution to the massive layoffs, Grover said, "I had posted about 25% - 40% salary reduction a while back as an alternative to mass firings. I just don’t get it why Founders won’t go down that path. Everything gets repriced - energy, capital, technology. Why not people?" He ended his post saying that people who join him will have to worry only about building and growth as he has got his team's back. Ex-BharatPe Co-Founder and MD Ashneer Grover Says He Made Rs 2.25 Crore Within 8 Minutes of Zomato IPO Opening.

Check Post:

