Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter), shared a post on August 6, 2025, and announced her new role as CEO of eMed Population Health. Linda Yaccarino stepped down as CEO of Elon Musk-run X on July 10, 2025. In her post, she said, “Today, I'm thrilled to join eMed Population Health as CEO.” Yaccarino steps into the healthcare tech industry with a goal of transforming healthcare access and managing chronic conditions through GLP-1 therapies. She added, “Our vision is ambitious growth in transforming healthcare access.” She also stated that this is a “transformational moment in preventative healthcare,” and expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead what she believes could become “the most impactful health initiative of our time.” Linda Yaccarino Calls Grok Button on X a ‘Game Changer’ for Exploring Knowledge, Says ‘We All Can Learn Anything’.

Linda Yaccarino Joins eMed Population Health as CEO

Today, I'm thrilled to join eMed Population Health as CEO. Our vision is ambitious growth in transforming healthcare access. Our mission is revolutionizing how people receive safe, effective care for chronic condition management through GLP-1 therapies, while building the… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 5, 2025

