Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of Elon Musk-run X, shared a post on July 28, 2025, and expressed her excitement about a feature on the platform. In her post, she praised the Grok button, calling it a breakthrough. Yaccarino said, "Continually blown away by the @grok button on X. True game changer. We all can learn anything." Her post shows how impressed she is by its importance and usability. It is clear that the Grok button on Elon Musk-run X is gaining attention for the way it helps the platform users to learn and explore topics easily.

Linda Yaccarino Calls Grok Button on X As ‘Game Changer’

Continually blown away by the @grok button on X. True game changer. We all can learn anything! 🔥 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 28, 2025

