Meta has appointed Shengjia Zhao as the Chief Scientist of its Superintelligence Labs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the update in a post on Threads, highlighting Zhao’s role in shaping the lab’s future. Zuckerberg said, “I'm excited to share that Shengjia Zhao will be the Chief Scientist of Meta Superintelligence Labs. Shengjia co-founded the new lab and has been our lead scientist from day one.” Shengjia Zhao was a researcher at OpenAI. Reports suggest that Zhao, who joined Meta in June, played a key role in OpenAI’s breakthroughs, contributing to the creation of ChatGPT and its first reasoning model, referred as o1. Zhao said, "I am very excited to take up the role of chief scientist for meta super-intelligence labs." Zuckerberg further added, “In this role, Shengjia will set the research agenda and scientific direction for our new lab working directly with me and Alex.” Astronomer Hires Chris Martin's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘Temporary Spokesperson’ Amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot's Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Netizens Hail The Move! (Watch Video).

Meta Announces Shengjia Zhao As Chief Scientist of Meta Superintelligence Labs

We're excited to have @shengjia_zhao at the helm as Chief Scientist of Meta Superintelligence Labs. Big things are coming! 🚀 See Mark's post: https://t.co/SL7h4sGfwx pic.twitter.com/DRnpqBe1wD — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 25, 2025

Shengjia Zhao Says ‘Excited To Take Up the Role of Chief Scientist for Meta Super-Intelligence Labs’

I am very excited to take up the role of chief scientist for meta super-intelligence labs. Looking forward to building asi and aligning it to empower people with the amazing team here. Let’s build! — Shengjia Zhao (@shengjia_zhao) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)