Bitcoin price has reached the USD 88,000 level, where it has remained for several days. As of 10:47 am, BTC price was trading at USD 88,903, and it is highly unlikely to rise in the near future. The cryptocurrency recently gained upward momentum after a decline; however, fluctuations have been regularly observed since the previous month. Investors expect to see an upward movement in Bitcoin’s value, although this may not occur until 2026. Hindustan Copper Share Price Today, December 26: Stocks of Hindustan Copper Limited Rise by 2.84%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 88,000 Mark

