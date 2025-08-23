Meta is partnering with Midjourney to “license its aesthetic technology” for use in Meta’s own AI models and products. The announcement was made by Meta’s new Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang. The move is part of Meta’s efforts to strengthen its AI “superintelligence” projects and compete with companies like OpenAI and Google. The partnership aims to enhance Meta’s visual AI capabilities with Midjourney’s creative strengths. Wang said, "We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney. They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them.” He added, the partnership involves a technical collaboration between its research teams. Wang further said, “We look forward to showing you what we build together. More to come soon.” Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is expected to share more developments as the collaboration progresses. Veo 3 New Update: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces AI Video Platform Free for All Users for Limited Period; Check Details.

Meta Partners With Midjourney

1/ Today we’re proud to announce a partnership with @midjourney, to license their aesthetic technology for our future models and products, bringing beauty to billions. — Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) August 22, 2025

Alexandr Wang Says ‘We Are Incredibly Impressed by Midjourney’

3/ We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney. They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them. — Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)