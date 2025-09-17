Microsoft has announced a major investment in the United Kingdom (UK). Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 17, 2025, and confirmed the investment of USD 30 billion in the UK over the next four years. The investment will support the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in the country. In his post, Nadella said, “We’re committed to creating new opportunity for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and ensuring America remains a trusted and reliable tech partner for the United Kingdom.” In a blog post, Microsoft said, “This investment will enable us to build the country’s largest supercomputer — with more than 23,000 NVIDIA GPUs — in partnership with Nscale.” Google Announces New Agent Payments Protocol To Provide Secure, Compliant Transactions Between Agents and Merchants; Supports Stablecoins and More.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces USD 30 Billion Investment in UK

We’re committed to creating new opportunity for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and ensuring America remains a trusted and reliable tech partner for the United Kingdom. That’s why today we announced a $30 billion investment in the UK over four years,… pic.twitter.com/pCTFQWZ6JH — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 16, 2025

