Google has announced a new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which is an open protocol to securely manage agent-led payments across platforms. Developed in partnership with leading payments and technology firms, AP2 can be used as an extension of the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and Model Context Protocol (MCP). In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 16, 2025, Google noted, “Announcing Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open, shared protocol that provides a common language for secure, compliant transactions between agents and merchants.” The system supports a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, stablecoins, and real-time bank transfers. In a blog post, Google said, 'We’re collaborating with a diverse group of more than 60 organizations to help shape the future of agentic payments, including Adyen, American Express, Ant International, Coinbase, Etsy, Forter, Intuit, JCB, Mastercard, Mysten Labs, Paypal, Revolut, Salesforce, ServiceNow, UnionPay International, Worldpay, and more." Google Introduces New Experimental App for Windows in Labs for Users To Find Information Faster.

Google Announces Agent Payments Protocol

