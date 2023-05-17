IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that WhatsApp has agreed to disable a WhatsApp account from its messaging platform if that number is detected as acting to commit fraud and whose mobile services have already been disconnected. Recently, a growing number of international spam calls on the Meta-owned platform were reported in India. The government has taken cognisance of this situation. The Union Minister for Electronics and IT said, “We have actively engaged with WhatsApp, and they have agreed that yes, customer safety is most important, and they are absolutely on board to deregister the users who have been detected as fraud users." The government is also in talks with other messaging platforms like Telegram to remove fraudulent users. WhatsApp Expresses Gratefulness Towards Indian IT Minister Vaishnaw’s Acknowledgment of Its User Safety Efforts in the Country.

Ashwini Vaishnaw On Fraud WhatsApp Accounts

