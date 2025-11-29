Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power in India. The smartphone will go on sale from December 3, 2025, through Flipkart, motorola.in, and major retail stores. Moto G57 Power is priced at INR 12,999, including available offers, and comes in three PANTONE colours, which include Corsair, Fluidity, and Regatta. The device runs Android 16, and it comes with a 6.72-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G57 Power is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is MIL-810H rated and offers IP64 water resistance. It features a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera offers an 8MP lens and includes a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme C85 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto G57 Power Sale

Meet the moto g57 POWER the smartphone that elevates every moment. Experience breakthrough speed with the World’s 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, built for faster, smoother and effortless performance. At just ₹12,999* Sale starts 3rd December pic.twitter.com/VgQGTrZMlE — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

