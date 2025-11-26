Moto G57 Power was launched in India a few days ago as a budget-friendly option for customers. The smartphone comes in three PANTONE colours, which include Corsair, Fluidity and Regatta. Moto G57 Power price in India starts at INR 12,999 with available offers. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 16 and features a 6.72-inch display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and delivers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is built with MIL-810H durability and offers IP64 water resistance. Moto G57 Power features a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front camera has an 8MP lens. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery paired with 33W charging support. The Moto G57 Power sale in India will start December 3, 2025, on Flipkart, motorola.in, and leading retail stores. iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest iQOO Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto G57 Power Sale

The moto g57 POWER is built with MIL-810H durability, tougher Gorilla® Glass 7i, and IP64 water resistance - that’s ready for drops, dust, and surprise spills. At just ₹12,999* Sale starts 3rd December on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW & leading retail stores.#MotoG57Power pic.twitter.com/cWsBTrhGcn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2025

