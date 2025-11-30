Moto G57 Power sale in India will begin on December 3, 2025, across Flipkart, the Motorola website, and offline retail stores. The Moto G57 Power price in India starts at INR 12,999 with discounts and offers. Customers will get three PANTONE-approved colours, which include Regatta, Corsair, and Fluidity. The Moto G57 Power is equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is secured by Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front camera is equipped with an 8MP lens. The smartphone meets MIL-810H durability standards and carries an IP64 rating for water resistance. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Samsung Tablet Launched in India.

Moto G57 Power Sale in India

The moto g57 POWER comes with segment’s leading 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery engineered for slimmer design giving you up to 60 hours of uninterrupted power. Work, play, travel, and multitask freely, without hunting for a charger. At just ₹12,999* Sale starts 3rd December pic.twitter.com/3AefrN6Lxo — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 30, 2025

