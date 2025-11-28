Moto G57 Power sales will begin in India on 3 December 2025. The latest Moto G-series smartphone will be available to buy on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and other leading retail stores in India starting on Wednesday. The Moto G57 Power comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Android 16–based operating system. It features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also has MIL-810H durability certification and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. This budget smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. The Moto G57 Power has a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support. The Moto G57 Power price in India starts at INR 12,999 with applicable offers, and it will be available in three shades: PANTONE Corsair, PANTONE Fluidity, and PANTONE Regatta. Lava Play Max Teased: Lava Mobiles Confirms Launching Its New Gamer-Centric Smartphone in India Soon; Check Details (Watch Video).

Moto G57 Power Sale Begins in India on December 3, 2025

Faster. Clearer. Longer. Tougher. Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, 7000mAh battery, 50MP LYTIA 600 + motoAI, Android 16, MIL-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i, IP64. ₹12,999*. Sale 3rd Dec.#MotoG57Power #Motorola #BeUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/wPN7FwmZPf — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 28, 2025

