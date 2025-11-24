Motorola will launch its Moto G57 Power smartphone on 24 November 2025 (today) in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, and a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It will run on the Android 16 operating system and feature Moto AI with various unique capabilities. The Moto G57 Power will come with a 6.72-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an attractive design. The device will be launched exclusively on Flipkart and the Motorola website. As per the reports, Moto G57 Power price could be around INR 28,000. Nothing Phone 4a Launch Timeline and Price Tipped Ahead of Debut in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G57 Power Launch Today in India

The #motoG57POWER lets you pick your vibe — Corsair, Fluidity, or Regatta, all Pantone-curated. Powered by the World’s 1st Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera with motoAI for brilliant shots. Launching 24 Nov on Flipkart & https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW. pic.twitter.com/S6nXv1OOEt — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 23, 2025

