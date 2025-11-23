New Delhi, November 23: Nothing Phone 4a may soon launch in India. While the company has not officially confirmed any details yet, leaks have started revealing what the device could offer. The Nothing Phone 4a price in India has also been tipped ahead of the announcement. Nothing Phone (4a) is also expected to arrive with upgraded specifications and features.

The Nothing Phone 4a is anticipated to feature slim bezels and Panda Glass may be used to protect the display. The smartphone is expected to come with a cleaner layout with a new pattern. The transparent design may continue, but in a simplified form to give the device a distinct look.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 4a is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The base model of the Phone (4a) may feature 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to include a triple-camera setup, possibly including a 64MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Phone 4a front camera may come with a 32MP lens. The smartphone could also feature a 6.82-inch display and might run on Android 16. Nothing is likely to offer three major OS upgrades.

Nothing Phone 4a Launch Timeline in India (Expected)

As per a report of Digit, the Nothing Phone 4a has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. It hints that the device is moving closer to its debut in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in India around January 2026. Reports also suggest that a Nothing Phone 4a Pro could debut in India around the same time. The Nothing Phone 4a price in India is expected to come in between INR 25,999 and INR 29,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Digit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

