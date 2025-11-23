Moto G57 Power will launch in India on November 24, and the company has shared a few key details ahead of its debut. The smartphone is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and a 6.72-inch display. It will run on Android 16. The device will also feature a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the Moto G57 Power price in India is likely to come around INR 12,999. iQOO 15 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 26; Check Specifications and Features.

Moto G57 Power Price (Expected)

Exclusive 💫 Motorola G57 Power will be priced at ₹12,999 Specs: • 6.72" 120Hz FHD+ display • Snapdragon 6s gen 4 • 50MP LYTIA 600 Main + 8MP UW • 8MP selfie • 7000mAh • IP64 , Android 16 Not sure how much 6s gen 4 , 7s gen 2 stocks moto has. pic.twitter.com/ChAfDUGiub — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 22, 2025

