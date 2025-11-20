Moto G57 Power is set to launch in India on November 24. 2025. The newest addition to Motorola’s G series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and run on Android 16. It is expected to feature a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with fast-charging support, along with a 6.72-inch display offering Gorilla Glass 7i protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will also include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera and Moto AI-powered photo enhancement features, promising improved imaging performance. Lava Agni 4 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date, Know Everything About New Lava Smartphone Launched in India With VAYU AI System.

Moto G57 Power Launching on November 24, 2025

Experience moto g57 POWER, the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, paired with the latest Android 16, built to make every task faster, smoother, and smarter. Launching on 24th November on Flipkart.#MotoG57Power #Motorola #BeUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/KhDoI2rlo6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 20, 2025

