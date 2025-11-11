Motorola's Moto G67 Power 5G will officially go on sale tomorrow. The smartphone was launched in India last week and features a 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery supporting 30W wired charging. The mid-range model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and runs on an Android 15-based operating system. It comes with 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 24GB via RAM Boost) and 256GB of storage. The device sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Motorola smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with a LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The Moto G67 Power 5G price in India starts from INR 14,999 after discounts. Vivo Y500 Pro Launched in China With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G67 Power 5G Sale Starts Tomorrow

With a segment-leading 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, a 50MP Sony LYT-600™ camera with 4K on all lenses, and the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2, it’s the complete powerhouse. Sale starts Nov 12 at ₹14,999*#MotoG67POWER #Motorola #NeverMissOut pic.twitter.com/Mm7sUZ7hW7 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 10, 2025

