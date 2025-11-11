New Delhi, November 11: Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y500 Pro, in China. The smartphone comes with a sleek design and features a circular rear camera module. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and runs on OriginOS 6. The smartphone also features an OLED display.

The Vivo Y500 Pro weighs 198.6 gm and comes with a thickness of 7.81mm. It is available in four colour options. The smartphone colour variants include Auspicious Clouds and Gold, Light Green, Soft Powder, and Titanium Black. Lava Agni 4 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on November 20; Check Other Details.

Vivo Y500 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo Y500 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It comes in four variants, which include 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo Y500 Pro features a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo Y500 Pro supports video recording in 4K and 1080p resolutions.

The main camera supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and also offers up to 30x digital zoom. The smartphone includes a 32MP front camera with 2x digital zoom. The Vivo Y500 Pro runs on OriginOS 6 and features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in India on November 18, Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Vivo Y500 Pro Price

Vivo Y500 Pro starts at CNY 1,799 (approximately INR 22,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 1,999 (around INR 25,000), while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (about INR 28,000). The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly INR 32,000).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo China). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

