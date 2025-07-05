Moto G96 5G is set to launch in India on July 9, 2025. Ahead of its release, Motorola has revealed the smartphone’s colour options and a few key features. The device will be available in four Pantone-curated colours, which will include Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. The smartphone is expected to be priced between INR 20,000 and INR 22,990. The Moto G96 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It will include a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1600 nits. The smartphone will also include a 50MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). HONOR X9c 5G Camera To Feature 108MP AI Lens, Launch in India on July 7; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Moto G96 5G Colour Options

The all-new moto g96 5G brings your personality to life with stunning Pantone-curated shades like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. Launching on 9th July on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4 and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 4, 2025

