HONOR X9c 5G will launch in India on July 7, 2025. The company has teased key features of the smartphone, highlighting a “108MP AI camera, a 3-day battery life, and 360-degree drop and water resistance.” HONOR has also confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India from July 12, 2025. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and will run on MagicOS 9.0. It will feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will offer a 6,600mAh battery. As per reports, the HONOR X9c 5G price in India might be around INR 27,990. Vivo X Fold5 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

HONOR X9c 5G Camera

Just 2 days to go until style, strength, and smarts come together. The #HONORX9c5G launches on 7th July, with a 108MP AI Camera, 3-day battery, and 360° drop and water resistance. Your next smartphone is almost here. Ready? Know more-https://t.co/Pzrx4XfGMw… pic.twitter.com/wiSkSLi2V6 — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) July 5, 2025

