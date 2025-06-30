Moto G96 5G launch date has been tipped for Indian market. Motorola will reportedly launch its new Moto G96 5G on July 9, 2025, at 12 PM. The upcoming smartphone will come with the same dual-camera design as the other Motorola G series smartphones. According to reports, the Moto G96 5G price could be around INR 22,000 and likely have a quad-curved design and a punch-hole display. It may have a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Motorola G96 5G could have 50MP (Sony LYTIA 700C) +8MP rear and 32MP selfie camera, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Moto UI. It may have a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging and an IP68 rating. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series in ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Will Go on Sale Tomorrow; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Moto G96 5G Launch Date Leaked by a Tipster

[Exclusive] moto is launching the moto G96 5G in India on July 9th, 12PM. The phone will be the successor to the moto G85 5G with some noteworthy upgrades and will be specific to India it seems. Will come with several segment-leading specs: - Segment's first 144Hz Curved pOLED… pic.twitter.com/GBOLeF3k0V — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2025

