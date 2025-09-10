Moto Pad 60 NEO launch date has already been confirmed for September 12, 2025. The upcoming Motorola tablet will feature an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.99mm slim design, 490 grams of weight and 5G connectivity. Moto Pad 60 NEO will come with a Moto Pen with 4096 levels of pressure and low latency to use it for various purposes. The Motorola tablet will have Smart Connect, Bluetooth Auto Connect, Dolby Atmos quad-speakers and a 7,040mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. Moto Pad 60 NEO will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and likely be priced around INR 20,000 to INR 3,000. Nothing Ear 3 Launch on September 18, Likely To Offer 50db of ANC; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Tablet Launching on September 12, 2025

Slimmer. Faster. Totally Unboring. Meet the moto pad 60 NEO — just 6.99mm thin, 490g light, and built with 5G connectivity for faster downloads, smooth streaming, and video calls anywhere. Launching 12 Sept on Flipkart and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)