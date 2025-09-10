Nothing Ear 3 earbuds are set to launch on September 18, 2025. The London-based tech company has teased the upcoming wireless earbuds on X (formerly Twitter) with a close-up image, hinting at a design that may continue Nothing’s signature style. The Nothing Ear 3 price in India is said to be around INR 10,000. As per reports, the earbuds may be tuned by KEF, the same brand that collaborated with Nothing on its first over-ear headphones. It is expected to feature up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). The company will likely include an IP54 rating for the buds and an IP55 rating for the case. Nothing OS 4.0 To Roll Out Soon With Refined Design and Improved Features, Announces Company.

Nothing Ear 3 Will Launch on September 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)