Moto Pad 60 NEO will launch today in India. The company has teased it as the “segment’s lightest pad with 5G connectivity,” which is expected to attract users looking for portability and fast connectivity. The Moto Pad 60 NEO will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and will come with a slim design with 6.99mm of thickness and will weigh 490 gm. It will feature an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. The upcoming tablet from Motorola will include a 7,040mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price, Specifications, Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Will Launch Today in India

Introducing the all-new moto pad 60 NEO​ - with the segment’s only 2.5K 90Hz display and moto pen, the segment’s lightest pad with 5G connectivity, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor — it’s made to keep up with every plan, project, binge. Launching on 12th Sep — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 8, 2025

