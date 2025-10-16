Motorola has confirmed the rollout of the Android 16 update for its smartphones. The company posted on social media confirming the update for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone company stated, "Built on design excellence and powerful performance, these smartphones are now elevated further with Android 16’s intelligent simplicity, enhanced security, and effortless connectivity." Motorola said the new features include auto-grouped notifications, instant hotspots, improved hearing device support, and more. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch Expected in China on October 17; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones.

