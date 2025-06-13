Lava mobiles will launch two new smartphones today in India - Lava Storm Lite and Lava Storm Play. Both models will come with a sleek design and dual-camera setup on the rear. The Lava Storm Lite 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 mated with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a dual rear camera with a 50MP main sensor and a 6.78-inch display. Lava Storm Play 5G will feature Dimensity 7060 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Lava Storm Play price is expected to be INR 7,990. On the other hand, the Lava Storm Lite price could be INR 13,499. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launch Confirmed on June 16, 2025, Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Lava Storm Play Launch on June 13, 2025 at 12 PM

Storm Play – Born to defy. Built to rebel.​ Launching on 13th June, 12 PM only on @amazonIN#ContestAlert Guess the price of Storm Play!#StormPlay #ContestAlertIndia #LavaMobiles#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/DYvpdWSiKI — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 11, 2025

Lava Storm Lite Launch on June 13, 2025 at 12 PM

