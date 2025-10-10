Motorola Edge 70 is expected to launch soon in India, though the company has not yet confirmed the official date. Ahead of the launch, key specifications and price details have surfaced online through a leak of a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu). The Edge 70 is expected to come with a slim design, which may feature a 6mm thickness and weigh around 170 gm. It may feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Edge 70 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It could offer a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. It is expected to include a 4,800mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 70 price in India is tipped to come under INR 25,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Reddit Post Shows Colour Variants of Alleged Dummy Units of Galaxy S26 Ultra, Authenticity in Question.

Motorola Edge 70 Specs and Price Tipped

Motorola edge 70 full specifications: - 6.67 120hz 1.5k pOLED - SD 7 Gen 4 - 4800mAh + 68W + 15W wireless - 50MP Main+ 50MP UW - 50MP front - eSIM, NFC, USB-C - 6mm/170 grams - Hello UI based on Android 16 Under 25k pic.twitter.com/qbUKng8Bhu — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

