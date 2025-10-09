A set of leaked images claiming to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has appeared online, sparking debate over their authenticity. It was shared by a Reddit user, and the photos show alleged dummy units of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra in three colour variants. It includes silver, gold and orange, which looks very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange variant. However, it is unclear whether these images are real or AI-generated. The most noticeable detail in the image is what appears to be a cropped AI watermark, as the tip of the AI star is slightly visible on the silver colour variant. The image might be generated by using the Google Gemini model. It has raised doubts about the legitimacy of the leak. So it is hard to confirm if these are actual dummy units of S26 Ultra or if it is being generated by AI. Apple Watch New Feature Update: Hypertension Notifications Available Now in Canada To Alert Early Signs of Chronic High Blood Pressure.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks

‘AI-Generated Images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’

A Reddit user shared what are most likely AI-generated images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in an orange color, similar to the one seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. Source: u/Direct-Till-2680 r/samsunggalaxy#SamsungS26Ultra #GalaxyS26Ultra pic.twitter.com/EW6YgwOdVn — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 8, 2025

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Image Shows ‘AI Watermark Almost Cropped but the Tip of the AI Star Is Noticeable’

The orange Galaxy S26 Ultra “leak” has an AI watermark almost cropped but the tip of the AI star is noticeable pic.twitter.com/izoDFOw6EE — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 8, 2025

