The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at its imminent launch in India. The smartphone is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with the Adreno 829 GPU and an Android 16-based operating system. A tipster suggested that the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could launch with 16GB of RAM. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launching Soon

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra (XT2603-1 ) listed on Geekbench with : ✅ Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ✅ 2+6 cores, 3.32GHz maximum ⏰ speed ✅ Adreno 829 GPU ✅ Android 16 ✅ 16GB RAM pic.twitter.com/jgjGmnxosW — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 11, 2025

