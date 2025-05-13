New Delhi, May 13: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is launched in global markets. The Galaxy S25 Edge price, specifications and features are revealed today. The company teased the smartphone as “beyond slim.” The new smartphone is the "slimmest Galaxy S Series" device. Samsung said, "Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name."

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a Snapdragon processor and comes with new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for enhanced durability. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in three colour options, which include Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black. It measures 5.8mm in thickness and weighs less than 163 gm. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Announced To Unveil in India May 15; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. It also offers up to 512GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera includes a 200MP lens with Galaxy AI features to transform into a smart lens to deliver pro-grade capability images with pro-visual engine. The rear camera also comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge front camera features a 12MP lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, which comes with 25W fast charging support. It runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and comes with IP68 protection. iPhone 17 Price Hike: Apple To Raise Prices of Its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Not Due to Trump Tariffs; Know Reasons Here.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy S25 Edge also features a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price starts at USD 1,099 (around INR 93,000). The pre order of Galaxy S25 Edge starts today, while the sale will start from May 23.

