New Delhi, May 13: Apple is preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series, likely to debut in September 2025. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. iPhone 17 series is rumoured to replace Plus model with "Air".

Despite Apple’s silence on the upcoming lineup, iPhone 17 base model recent leaks hint at upgrades in display, camera capabilities, and performance. The iPhone 17 is expected to launch in Ultramarine and Teal colour options, in addition to the Black, White, and Pink options. iPhone 17 price in India may be around INR 89,900. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped: Check Expected Release Date, Price and Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As per multiple reports, Apple may launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13, 2025. Pre-orders are likely to begin shortly after the announcement, with availability possibly starting within a week or two. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest device till date, with 5.5mm of thickness.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 camera is likely to have an upgrade over its predecessor with improvements in sensors. The iPhone 17 front camera is expected to see a jump to 24MP by replacing the 12MP lens. The rear camera setup of the device may continue with a dual-camera setup and may feature a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 17 is expected to look similar to the iPhone 16. It may retain the familiar design with vertically aligned rear cameras with pill-shaped camera setup. Apple To Launch All-Glass Foldable iPhone, Tabletop Robot and Futuristic Devices To Celebrate iPhone’s 20th Anniversary in 2027: Reports.

For the first time, Apple is expected to introduce the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate to its standard iPhone 17 model, a feature previously limited to the Pro models. The iPhone 17 is likely to be powered by the next-gen A19 chip and may come with 8GB RAM, with a possibility of an upgrade to 12GB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).