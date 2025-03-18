Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, announced on March 17, 2025 that the company will introduce camera presets for its older devices. These camera presets are expected to enhance the photography experience by offering its users with access to camera settings for various scenarios. However, Carl Pei noted that developing these presets requires some time for adjustments, as each device has a different camera setup that needs to be adjusted specifically. He further replied to an X user and said, “We tried some new camera tuning strategies for the (3a) series, and so far they've been received well, marking a clear improvement. We'll observe and iterate for a bit longer, and if the feedback is good we'll port this over to older devices.” 'India Today Stands Where China Was a Decade Ago in the Smartphone Industry', Says Nothing CEO Carl Pei Praising Country’s Growth and Government’s Push.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Camera Presets for Older Devices

Camera presets are coming for older devices. We need some time since it has to be tuned differently for every device depending on its camera setup. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 17, 2025

