Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced his participation in the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, which is scheduled from March 17 to 19, 2025. It aims to address some of the challenging issues of the international community. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, 2025. The 10th Raisina Dialogue sees the participation of representatives from around 125 countries. The representatives include ministers, former leaders, military commanders, technology experts, business leaders, academics, journalists, and scholars who specialise in strategic matters. Additionally, representatives from think tanks also take part in the discussions. Carl Pei said, “Bullish on India’s potential to be at the forefront of the global smartphone industry. Looking forward to exploring how we can shape this transformative journey together.” Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Camera Presets for Older Devices, Says Rollout Will Take Some Time for Proper Tuning.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei at Raisina Dialogue 2025

Excited to be part of the 2025 @raisinadialogue in Delhi, where I’ll join global and local leaders to discuss India’s growing influence in tech and smartphones. Bullish on India’s potential to be at the forefront of the global smartphone industry. Looking forward to exploring how… pic.twitter.com/WMAaughKh2 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 17, 2025

