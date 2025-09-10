Nothing OS 4.0 will be released soon for all the eligible smartphone holders. The upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 will offer improvements in the functions and design. The software update was showcased during the Nothing Phone 3 launch in July 2025 and is expected to roll out for all users soon. Earlier, the operating system was released in an unpolished beta version. Nothing said, "Nothing OS 4.0 Refined. Redefined. Coming soon." AI in Propaganda: China’s Expanding Use of Generative Tools To Spread State Smear Campaigns, Build Social Media Persona To Influence Global Audience Raises Serious Concerns.

Nothing OS 4.0 Coming Soon

