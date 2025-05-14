Nothing has officially posted an image of its CEO, Carl Pei, with subtitles announcing the price of the Nothing Phone 3. The smartphone is set to launch in 2025 with flagship-level specifications and features, and likely continue the same Glyph Interface design. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the Nothing Phone 3 price will "land somewhere around 800 pounds", which is around INR 90,000. Besides, Nothing announced a partnership with UK-based KEF company to bring a high-quality audio experience to the smartphone. Nothing Phone 3 may arrive in the third quarter of 2025. Sony Xperia 1 VII Launched in Global Market With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3.5mm Audio Jack; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Announced Partnership with KEF Audio Brand from UK for Nothing Phone 3

Nothing & KEF Two iconic British brands. One extraordinary audio experience. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JzA8dNPRgY — Nothing (@nothing) May 13, 2025

Nothing Phone 3 Price Range Confirmed by CEO Carl Pei

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)