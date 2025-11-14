Nothing India has announced that it will give away one Nothing Phone 3a Lite before launch after 2,000 users liked the image shared by the company. The UK-based smartphone maker has yet to launch the Phone 3a Lite in India, which will reportedly be priced between INR 21,000 and INR 23,000. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched internationally with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness, a Dimensity 7300 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications and Features; Check Highlights of Newly Launched OnePlus Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch in India Soon

cool done. now 2000 likes and we giveaway one Phone (3a) Lite before the launch. https://t.co/m4wK6vvii5 pic.twitter.com/ul3tZ0J1Gz — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

