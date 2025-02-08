A video was shared online showing the camera zoom capabilities of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a smartphone. It showed that the Phone 3a could get closer to the object without losing too much of the quality. The Nothing Phone (3a) is set to launch in India on March 4, 2025. The standard model is expected to include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor offering up to 7,00,000 AnTuTu score in terms of performance. It may be introduced in 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB RAM and storage options. On the other hand, the Pro variant may only have the 12GB+256GB option. Nothing is expected to offer a 50MP+50MP+8MP camera setup on the rear, 32MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and likely be priced between INR 23,000 to INR 25,000. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

Nothing Phone 3a Leaked Video

Nothing Phone (3a) Camera Zoom 🙄 Spotted the new camera app in the video! Hope it comes with some exciting new features. 🔥📷 BTW, this video was posted by Nothing itself on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/64MpMUuH4b — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) February 8, 2025

