Nothing global account has announced on the social media platforms. "A different kind of unboxing is about to happen. Tomorrow." The company has shared a video of a robot having a smartphone with a Glyph Interface and wearing a white lab coat. The short teaser video did not hint at the Nothing Phone 3a series, which will launch on March 4, 2025. It will include Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro smartphones. Brand enthusiasts said the brand might have collaborated with a humanoid robot company, 1x Technologies. Others noted that Nothing could launch a robot The unboxing will take place on February 24, 2025.. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max New Design Leaked; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming Apple Smartphone in September 2025.

Nothing Teased 'Different Kind of Unboxing' Tomorrow

A different kind of unboxing is about to happen. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Vmj8avbj65 — Nothing (@nothing) February 23, 2025

