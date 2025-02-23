Cupertino, February 23: Apple has recently launched its new smartphone, iPhone 16e, with a single 48MP primary camera on the rear and a 12MP selfie camera. Apple CEO Tim Cook called it a member of the iPhone family. Now, the smartphone is officially a part of Apple's iPhone 16 series; the company is working on its new lineup, the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series. Ahead of the launch, several design leaks hint several design leaks hint at the the possible design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Previous leaks suggested that the device may be launched with a vertically aligned camera setup, different from the triangle camera design on Pro and Pro Max models. However, the new leaks suggested that the camera alignment would be the same, but there could be a separate flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor.

Apple iPhone 16 New Design by Leaker on X

Here’s a first look at how cases might look on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HzCGkRBIQv — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) February 23, 2025

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the latest renders were shared by a leaker on X called "Sonny Dickson," who has been informing about the Apple leaks for a long time. The design showed that there would be a MegSafe case with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. The camera placement did not deviate from the iPhone 16 Pro series and iPhone 15 Pro series, but certain adjustments enhanced the functionality of the back panel.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications and Features

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be launched between September 11 and 13 this year. It is rumoured to launch with a 6.9-inch ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB RAM options, and 256GB to 1TB storage options. Apple may add 48MP triple shooters in the camera department on the rear. Besides, the device will likely be loaded with many new Apple Intelligence features compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The price of the latest Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be INR 1,44,900. However, the base variant could start at a lower price.

