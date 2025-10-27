Vivo X300 series was launched in China on October 13, 2025. Now, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models will soon be launched in the global market by sharing a teaser video on social media. The Chinese smartphone company did not reveal the date but said, "A flagship design with both style and simplicity. We have made it. X300 Series coming soon!" The Vivo X300 series features the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The Vivo X300 has a 6.31-inch display, while the X300 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch screen. Both models come with a 50MP front camera and support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The X300 has a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP main, 50MP telephoto and 50MP wide-angle lens, while the X300 Pro includes a 50MP main, 200MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide lens. The X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery, and the X300 Pro a 6,510mAh unit, both equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X300 price starts at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,500), and the Vivo X300 Pro price is CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,600) for the base variant. OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Global Launch on October 28, Will Be Powered by Android 16-Based ColorOS 16; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

Vivo X300 Series Global Launch Officially Confirmed

A flagship design with both style and simplicity. ✨​ We have made it. 💪 X300 Series coming soon! 🚀​#vivo​ #X300Series​ #ZEISSImageGoFurther pic.twitter.com/kZIcsNfJml — vivo Global (@Vivo_GLOBAL) October 27, 2025

