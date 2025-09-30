OnePlus 15 Sand Storm variant has been teased by the Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, confirming the launch in India. The upcoming flagship smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and come with a different design. It is expected that the OnePlus 15 would come with 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, as per a report by Hindustan Times. It further mentioned that it could come with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, OxygenOS 16, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. OnePlus 15 price in India could be around INR 70,000. Vivo V60e Launch in India Likely Soon, Will Feature 200MP Primary Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Details,

OnePlus 15 Sand Storm Variant Teased

A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ML16CSMwvo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2025

