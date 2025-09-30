New Delhi, September 30: Vivo V60e is expected to launch soon in India. The smartphone will likely target the mid-range smartphone segment. The upcoming device from the Vivo V series is anticipated to offer a MediaTek Dimensity processor and will come with a large battery with support for fast charging.

Ahead of the Vivo V60e India launch, leaked details about its price, specifications, and features are circulating online. However, Vivo has confirmed a few key specifications so far. Vivo V60e will launch in two colour variants, which will include Noble Gold and Elite Purple. Vivo has teased the smartphone with an ultra-thin bezel and a quad-curved display protected by Diamond Shield Glass. It will also include AI-powered features like smart captions and will offer longer security update support. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Images Leaked Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features (See Pics).

Vivo V60e Price in India

Vivo V60e 5G listed on Flipkart! pricing detailed!! 8GB + 128GB 34,999 ~ 28,749 with offers! 8GB + 256GB 36,999 ~ 30,749 with offers! 12GB + 256GB 38,999 ~ 32,749 with offers Whats your take on pricing?? pic.twitter.com/Pxw4gttIge — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) September 28, 2025

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

As per a tipster (@passionategeekz), the Vivo V60e 5G is expected to launch in India with multiple storage options. The 8GB + 128GB variant is likely to be priced around INR 34,999, which could drop to INR 28,749 with offers. The 8GB + 256GB variant may cost INR 36,999, going down to INR 30,749 with deals, while the 12GB + 256GB version is expected to launch at INR 38,999, potentially reducing to INR 32,749 with discounts.

Vivo V60e Specifications and Features

The Vivo V60e will come with a 200MP primary camera with OIS support and 30x zoom. It will also feature an 8MP wide-angle lens with Aura Light. The smartphone will offer a 50MP front camera. The device will feature an IP68 or IP69 rating with water and dust resistance. CMF Headphone Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About New On-Ear Headphone Launched by Nothing’s Sub-Brand Globally.

It will be equipped with a 6,500 mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging, and will run on Funtouch OS. It will also integrate Google Gemini, and Vivo will offer five years of security updates. As per a report of Mint, the Vivo V60e may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and could be launched in India on October 7, 2025.

